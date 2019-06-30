Leeds United close in on double loan swoop as Whites work on Helder Costa

Have your say

Leeds United are closing in on the double loan signing of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison and Brighton defender Ben White.

Harrison, who spent last season on loan with United, is set to rejoin Marcelo Bielsa's squad after undergoing a medical at Thorp Arch on Saturday.

The 22-year-old winger made 42 appearances for the club last term, bagging four goals and three assists.

White is also close to making the switch to Elland Road, with the Seagulls defender expected to complete a medical on Sunday ahead of a season-long loan move.

Leeds are still working on a deal for Wolves winger Helder Costa, with Bielsa's men hoping to iron out the final details on a move that will bring the 25-year-old to West Yorkshire in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Whites youngster Jack Clarke is poised to end a summer of speculation by completing his move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

United are also close to bagging the signatures of Carlisle United winger Liam McCarron and Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica, who will head straight into Carlos Corberan's Under-23s squad.