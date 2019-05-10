Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa casts verdict on Frank Lampard's first season with Derby County

Marcelo Bielsa says Frank Lampard's results 'speak for themselves' as the pair prepare to do battle once more the Championship play-offs

Leeds make the trip to a sold out Pride Park on Saturday evening to take on Derby in the first leg of the two sides Championship play-off semi-final.

United made light work of their counterparts in the regular season with a 4-1 victory in Derbyshire last August before a 2-0 win at Elland Road in January.

Lampard, though, guided his men to a sixth-place finish on the final day of the campaign as his side grabbed the final play-off spot to set up a showdown with third-place finishers Leeds.

Bielsa, who was speaking ahead of the fixture, was asked his thoughts on the job the 40-year-old had done with the Rams since arriving last summer.

"Each game is a new story," Bielsa said of the clash.

"For those who've won the last games, the previous one and for those who lost it.

"The results of Derby County and their style of play speak about Frank Lampard.

"He has good players, he put them in the same team and he made this team play well."

Asked about having home advantage in the second leg, Bielsa said: "The game is very important. We couldn’t expect anything different.

"Every time we play at Elland Road it’s full of fans. So for a game like this, we are sure the same will happen."