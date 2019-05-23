Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa reach 'decisive' stage of talks over future, reveals Andrea Radrizzani

Leeds United have reached a decisive stage of talks over Marcelo Bielsa’s future at the club, according to chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

United’s majority shareholder said he expected a decision over whether Bielsa would remain as head coach to be reached in the “next few days” with the club’s option to retain him due to expire at the end of the month.

Leeds intend to renew Bielsa’s contact for a second season and have been in talks with the Argentinian over their plans for next term for much of the past week.

The two sides reached a gentleman’s agreement when Bielsa took the job last summer that he would be allowed to depart if he no longer felt happy to remain in the post.

Sources close to the 63-year-old, however, have told the YEP that Bielsa is determined to have a second go at winning promotion following the club’s defeat in the Championship play-offs.

The former Argentina coach made a huge impression in his first year in England, taking Leeds from a mid-table finish in 2018 to contention for automatic promotion.

Speaking to Talksport, Radrizzani said: “We have a chance to keep him. We’ll see. The next few days will be decisive and we’ll make an announcement. We’ll see in the next few days.

“We have an option until the end of the month, we’re talking to him and we have a few things to clarify. Then, after, we’ll make public our decision.”

Radrizzani attempted to dismiss the suggestion that he might be tempted to sell the club after failing to steer Leeds back into the Premier League.

The Italian bought United in 2017 and had been in control of the club for the past two seasons but he relinquished a stake to the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers last summer in return for £11m.

Radrizzani said: “I’m here and I hope we get there one day and I’m here until that day because I really want to enjoy it with the fans.

“I’ll start to play when we go up. At the moment I’m just observing football.”