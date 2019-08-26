Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips talks ongoing as agent says: "It's clear that Andrea Radrizzani, Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta see Kalvin as a major player"

The long-term future of midfielder Kalvin Phillips remains high on the agenda for Leeds United.

Negotiations are ongoing over a new deal for the 23-year-old and further talks took place last Thursday.

Club owner Andrea Radrizzani, who revealed on Twitter that he was back in Leeds last week, joined Whites director of football Victor Orta to meet with Phillips’ representative, former Leeds player Kevin Sharp.

Sharp says the possibility of an agreement on a contract extension looks ‘very promising.’

Phillips, into the last two years of his current deal, was the subject of serious interest from Premier League clubs like Aston Villa in the summer and Leeds knocked back an offer well in excess of £20m for their home grown talent.

Managing director Angus Kinnear told the YEP recently that keeping Phillips was a major summer priority for the club and that doing so, despite the money being offered by a top flight club, was evidence of the owner’s commitment to Leeds United.

Phillips himself came in for praise from the MD for the way he handled the speculation linking him with a Premier League move and Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa also highlighted Phillips’ exemplary professionalism in pre-season.

“It’s clear for all to see that the owner, Victor Orta and the manager all see Kalvin as a major player in the squad,” said Sharp.

“No matter how important he is, they want to get the best deal possible and I want to get him the best deal possible.

“Kalvin is really happy to stay and wants to sign a new deal.

“We had a very amicable meeting, we all came out very positive.

“It looks very promising, that’s as much as I can say.”

Phillips, a Thorp Arch academy product, has played every minute of Leeds United’s first six fixtures this season and made the most tackles of any player in Bielsa’s squad.