Leeds United and Jack Harrison - two parties hoping familiarity will pay off

Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa have both been impressed by what they’ve seen from Jack Harrison to date.

The former took him on Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States last summer, while the latter has been persuaded to bring him back under his guidance at Elland Road for a second term.

Harrison – a former number one MLS draft pick – made the move to the Etihad in January 2018 from City’s partner club New York City FC.

An unsuccessful spell at Middlesbrough followed, which boasted just four appearances under Tony Pulis, but a stronger stint was enjoyed in West Yorkshire with Pep’s blessing last season.

“Leeds called me about Jack Harrison and we spoke with Jack,” Guardiola said last summer. “He did so well in pre-season and I was really impressed.

“I always believe when we have space in the first team they have to stay, but there is no space and they have to play.”

City’s loss was United’s gain last July.

Harrison made 42 appearances for the Whites, bagging four goals and three assists in the Championship.

Many on the terraces saw his inconsistency as his Achilles heel, particularly in the opening half of the campaign.

A first full season in English football, though, has now been and gone and a second pre-season under Bielsa’s stewardship is upon him and Leeds United.

Goals against Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday were two standout moments in particular, but perhaps his crowning moment was in the play-off first leg against Derby at Pride Park as he enjoyed a strong finish to the season.

A one-two with Stuart Dallas set the winger on his way down the left flank before Harrison collected the ball. One touch was enough to set himself before playing an inch-perfect 30-yard cross-field ball to Kemar Roofe, who made no mistake from inside the Rams box.

A single moment of magic that, it seems, has left United wanting more. And Harrison too.

“I’ve definitely learnt a lot in the last 12 months,” Harrison said after sealing his second loan move to LS11.

“If you look at my performances throughout the season, I think I grew as a player and, by the end of the season, I was really getting going.

“I’m looking to use that as a foundation now and build from that going into the new season.

“It’s exciting to be back, the end of last year was disappointing with how it ended, so this year myself and the lads are looking to redeem ourselves and build on last year.

“I think most people felt that we should have gone up last season, but we are all looking to get back at it now and hopefully we can get the promotion this time around.”

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed the City loanee has spent his summer training on old ground in New York, both in the gym and out on the turf.

It is perhaps that work ethic that Bielsa and Leeds United have been drawn to once again. A high, intense style of play that is backed up by high-intense preparation.

Under the Argentine pre-seasons are gruelling affairs, with double and triple sessions implemented as standard.

The 63-year-old has also had sleep pods built at the club’s training ground, so players can rest and recover between sessions.

Harrison, though, is a player Bielsa already knows. Leeds United fans know him too. And, perhaps more importantly, Harrison knows them.

With a first full season of English football under his belt, he couldn’t be more prepared for another assault on the Championship as the Whites once again aim for the promised land.

“You don’t realise when he’s telling you but in the game you realise it’s happening,” Harrison said of Bielsa’s methods.

“He breaks down a game into each segment and it’s so detailed and intelligent. I don’t think any other manager thinks like that.

“It’s been great to work with him and see a different perspective on football.

“We don’t do much possession, even though a lot of times in games we have a lot of the ball. There’s a lot of specific work on movements and players.

“As a player you do things naturally but Marcelo breaks things down for you, he gives you detailed movements that can help you out significantly in a game.

“He’s very different. He has a unique way of working and it’s been something I’ve enjoyed adjusting to.”

United will be hoping that his own adjustment period to football on these shores is now over.

The Championship is a tough learning ground, and a 46-game season leaves no hiding place – Leeds themselves found that out the hard way over the last Easter weekend.

Harrison will begin his second stint at Thorp Arch full in the knowledge of what is to come – not only the requirements inside the four walls, but outside of them too.

Such is Leeds’ belief in the 22-year-old, an option to make the move permanent has been entered into the deal with City this time around.

That belief, perhaps, can be just the catalyst for what is to come.