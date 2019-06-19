Leeds United 2019/20 Championship fixtures - everything you need to know

Have your say

Leeds United fans are eagerly awaiting to find out who the Whites will face on the opening day and beyond of the 2019/20 campaign - but what do you need to know?

When are the 2019/20 Championship fixtures released?

The EFL fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two are all released at 9am on Thursday, June 20.

What are the key EFL fixture dates for the 2019/20 season?

Fixture Release Date – Thursday 20 June 2019, 9am

Start Date – Saturday 3 August 2019

Carabao Cup Round One – w/c 12 August 2019

Carabao Cup Final – Sunday 1 March 2020

EFL Trophy Round One – w/c 2 September 2019

EFL Trophy Final – Sunday 5 April 2020

League Two Play-Off Final – Saturday 16 May 2020

League One Play-Off Final – Sunday 24 May 2020

Championship Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2020

When will any Sky Sports fixture changes be announced?

Sky Sports have reportedly committed to giving fans a five-week notice period of any changes for television ahead of the original matchday.

This means that the rough cut off point for the opening weekend would be June 28, although Sky often announce the opening weekend alterations alongside the initial fixture announcement.

There is due to be a Championship Friday night fixture on opening weekend, which will take place on August 2 as the curtain raiser for the EFL campaign.

When is the first round of the Carabao Cup drawn?

The draw for the opening round of the Carabao Cup will take place on the same day as the EFL fixture release.

Leeds, though, will find out their opponents for the first round at 7pm with games due to be played the week commencing August 12.

What number are Leeds United for the Carabao Cup draw?

Leeds are ball number 17 for this season's first round (a tip of the hat to Massimo Cellino) and will be in the northern section of the draw.

What are Leeds United's pre-season fixtures so far?

Leeds United's pre-season fixtures are as follows so far:

Wednesday 10th July 2019: York City v Leeds United, Bootham Cresent (7:00pm)

Thursday 11th July 2019: Guiseley v Leeds United, Nethermoor Park (7:45pm)

Wednesday 17th July 2019: Leeds United v Manchester United, Optus Stadium, Perth (7:00pm local/12:00pm BST)

Saturday 20th July 2019: Leeds United v Western Sydney Wanderers, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney (TBC)

Saturday 27th July 2019: Leeds United v TBC, Elland Road.