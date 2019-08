Leeds United fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Stoke City on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup - but how did we rate the performance?

Marcelo Bielsa made eight changes to his line-up as he handed youth a chance in the second round of the competition. The Whites battled back from a two goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw in normal time before a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat sealed their fate.

6. The Spaniard might feel he could have done better with Danny Batth's first half header but he was largely untroubled throughout. Got close to a couple of the penalties.

7. Defensively solid throughout. Read the game well. The pace of Tyrese Campbell troubled him briefly but otherwise he looked in control.

6. Better second half than first, perhaps because players ahead of him gave him better options or because the team in general played with more intensity and tempo. Took his penalty well.

7. Beaten uncharacteristically easily for Stoke's second. Wasn't able to show his full range of passing in the first half but was in full flow in the second half. Kept Leeds moving as they came back from 2-0 down.

7. Surprisingly, caused issues for Stoke at set-pieces. Did well defensively in both halves but made one particularly vital challenge late on. And supplied a wonderful cross for Costa's goal.

5. Unable to affect the game going forward as he would have liked. Seemed to have a free role and got about the pitch. Effort without reward.

Some nice moments here and there but the middle of the park looked a problem for Leeds at times in the first half.

7. Terrific in full flight going forward. Didn't look quite so sure of himself in the right wing-back role, defensively, in the first half. Caused big problems later on and took his goal well.

6. Wasn't until the second half that he really came alive. Drew a good save with a fine effort in the latter stages.