Leeds United 1 Derby County 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Wasteful Whites stung again as Derby County strike late
Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime as the Rams struck in added time at Elland Road.
A Max Lowe own goal put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead in the first half before Mateusz Klich missed a penalty after the break. Chris Martin then bagged in injury-time as United were made to pay for a number of missed chances. Here's how we rated the performance...
1. Kiko Casilla
6 - Called into action once in the first half, a couple of times in the second. Made a meal of one cross, could do little with the goal.