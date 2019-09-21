Leeds ratings

Leeds United 1 Derby County 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Wasteful Whites stung again as Derby County strike late

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime as the Rams struck in added time at Elland Road.

A Max Lowe own goal put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead in the first half before Mateusz Klich missed a penalty after the break. Chris Martin then bagged in injury-time as United were made to pay for a number of missed chances. Here's how we rated the performance...

6 - Called into action once in the first half, a couple of times in the second. Made a meal of one cross, could do little with the goal.

6 - Called into action once in the first half, a couple of times in the second. Made a meal of one cross, could do little with the goal.
7 - Superb in the first half, making run after run. Took the shot that led to the goal. Quieter second half, like many of his team-mates.

7 - Superb in the first half, making run after run. Took the shot that led to the goal. Quieter second half, like many of his team-mates.
6 - His energy helped Leeds force errors in the first half. Should have had an assist when he played Bamford in over the top.

6 - His energy helped Leeds force errors in the first half. Should have had an assist when he played Bamford in over the top.
7 - Comfortable first half, dominant off the ball. Only moment when his back line looked troubled was in injury time, when Derby scored.

7 - Comfortable first half, dominant off the ball. Only moment when his back line looked troubled was in injury time, when Derby scored.
