Leeds United secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Championship on Wednesday night at Elland Road under the lights - but how did we rate the players?

Marcelo Bielsa made one change for the visit of the Bees as Gjanni Alioski replaced Barry Douglas who missed out through injury. Here's how we scored the performance as Eddie Nketiah made himself the hero in LS11:

6. Did what was required but never really tested by Brentford. Some good catches and distribution. Another clean sheet.

7. Another good showing, a good driving force for Leeds down the right - easy to forget he's not a natural defender.

6. Another good performance at the back, he's forging a good partnership with Ben White already.

6. Continued his fine start to life at Leeds. So comfortable on the ball, his distribution is a real asset.

5. Replaced Barry Douglas in the line-up. A frustrating night for him. Lots of wasted passes and dribbling up blind alleys. Final ball wasn't quite there either.

6. Some unusual loose play from Phillips in midfield. But he was still on hand to make some crucial tackles in the latter stages.

5. An unusually off night from Pablo. Nothing seemed to work for him.

6. Lots of good play in and around the box, was a little unlucky to be replaced. Another decent showing.

7. Has started the season in fine form and it continued at Elland Road. The only thing he's missing is a goal, which is a frustration to him as much as anyone.