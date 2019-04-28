Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1: Whites allow walked-in equaliser in dramatic home finale draw

LEEDS UNITED moved to within one point of sealing a third-placed finish through a crazy 1-1 draw at home to ten-men Aston Villa who were allowed to walk home an equaliser after Leeds scored when Jonathan Kodjia was down injured.

Leeds opened the scoring in controversial circumstances when Mateusz Klich fired home as play continued despite Kodjia being injured in the 72nd minute.

The goal sparked a mass melee which led to Villa's Anwar El Ghazi being sent off and Leeds then allowing Villa to walk home an equaliser through Albert Adomah under instruction from Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The draw mathematically ended United's chances of finishing in the top two with Sheffield United now promoted alongside Norwich City with Leeds needing a point in their season finale at Ipswich Town to finish third and book a likely play-offs semi final against Derby County or Middlesbrough with West Brom and Villa on course to meet in the other semi.

Villa began brightly in search of an 11th-straight win with crosses from either flank leading to headed chances for Andre Green and Jonathan Kodjia who put their efforts over and wide respectively.

Leeds gradually got going and a right flank delivery from Luke Ayling found Jack Harrison at the back post but his weak shot was easily saved by Jed Steer.

Mateusz Klich then powered a decent effort over before Harrison saw a shot from a narrow angle deflected wide after a one two with Patrick Bamford.

Referee Stuart Attwell then incensed the home crowd by booking Liam Cooper for a strong tackle on Villa captain Jack Grealish but Villa were then left furious when Kalvin Phillips' body charge on John McGinn in the Whites box went unpunished.

Leeds countered but the move ended with Adam Forshaw blazing over and Villa hit back with a glancing header from McGinn that Kiko Casilla proved equal to.

Pablo Hernandez then fired wide before Tyrone Mings headed wide from a Grealish free-kick.

But the half was becoming all about referee Attwell who then booked Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa as the frustrations over the official's display began to show.

Leeds almost took the lead in first half stoppage time when a rocket of a volley from Stuart Dallas flew just wide before Attwell ensured the boos for his showing rang even louder when blowing up for half-time just as Ayling burst into the Villa box.

Bielsa made a double change at the break with Geatano Berardi and Tyler Roberts coming on for Dallas and Harrison and Leeds began the second half brightly with Forshaw firing narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

Grealish then sent a free-kick into the South Stand but Villa then squandered the game's best chance yet when Kodjia blasted over when free in the box.

Roberts then saw a fierce effort blocked before Hernandez's whipped shot just evaded the crossbar.

Only a crucial block from Pontus Jansson then sent Neil Taylor's effort over the crossbar but the game then boiled over when Leeds opened the scoring through Klich with Kodjia down injured in the 72nd minute.

Villa expected Leeds to halt play or kick the ball out but United carried on and worked the ball to Klich who fired home into the bottom right corner.

The goal sparked a mass melee which led to Villa's El Ghazi being shown a straight red card but under instruction from Bielsa, Leeds then allowed Villa to score direct from kick off through substitute Adomah though a clearly unhappy Jansson still tried his best to tackle Adomah as he eased through on goal.

After all the mayhem, Klich almost doubled his tally with a fierce volley that Steer got behind before Ayling sent a header over the bar.

Roberts then sent a lovely curled effort inches wide before before Tyrone Mings saved a certain added time winner with a goalline clearance from a corner.

Even then, in the fifth minute of added time, Steer produced a brilliant save to keep out a drive from Hernandez but honours ended even in a spicy clash between two sides who could again meet in the play-offs.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas (Berardi 46), Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Harrison (Roberts 46), Hernandez, Bamford. Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Brown, Shackleton, Clarke, Bogusz.

Aston Villa: Steer, Elmohamady, Tuanzebe, Mings, Taylor, Hourihane, McGinn, Grealish (Whelan 90), Green (Adomah 69), El Ghazi, Kodjia (Jedinak 79). Subs not used: Lansbury, Hutton,Bjarnason, Sarkic.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.

Attendance: 36,786.