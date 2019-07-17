Leeds United 0 Manchester United 4 - Marcelo Bielsa's Whites fall to Red Devils defeat in Australia

Leeds United fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Wednesday evening at the Optus stadium in Perth.

Marcelo Bielsa picked an experience starting line-up from the tight-knit 16-man squad that had made the trip to Australia.

He also called upon a young bench as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked some of the Red Devils big names as Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford all started the evening.

Number one goalkeeper David de Gea missed out through illness while striker Romelu Lukaku was left out of the squad with doubts over his Old Trafford future.

It was the Red Devils who began the evening on top as Rashford struck the post after just two minutes with a low shot across Kiko Casilla's goal.

Leeds, though, weathered the early storm before being caught out by an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross which found the run of Mason Greenwood who rifled low to open the scoring.

Bielsa's men responded as both Pablo Herandez and Jack Harrison went close but it was Patrick Bamford who saw the Whites best chance of the first half.

Harrison drilled a low ball in from the left which found the run of Bamford but his shot was saved by the legs of Sergio Romero from close-range.

Leeds were made to pay for the miss just two minutes later as Solskjaer's men caught the Whites short at the back.

Rashford broke through and was left one-on-one with Gaetano Berardi with the forward slipping past the defender to slot a lovely finish low past Casilla on the half hour mark.

Daniel James almost added a third on the stroke of half-time as the winger struck the post to end the opening half after more good work from Rashford.

Solskjaer opted to swap his entire line-up at the interval with the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard stepping off the bench.

It took his side just six minutes to add to the scoreline after the break as Phil Jones leapt highest from a corner to power a header home to bag his first goal in five years.

Leeds again spurned chances through Harrison, Kemar Roofe and Adam Forshaw before a fourth of the evening was added in the closing stages.

This time it was from the spot as captain Liam Cooper brought down Tahith Chong in the area with a clumsy challenge on the byline.

Martial converted as he sent Casilla the wrong way to round off the scoring as Solskjaer's side eased to victory in Australia.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas (Hosannah 66'), Phillips, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez (Stevens 72'), Roofe, Bamford (Bogusz 63'). Subs not used: Miazek, Oduor..

Manchester United first XI: Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Mata (c), James, Rashford.

Manchester United second XI: Pereira, Dalot, Smalling, Jones, Young (c), Matic, Andreas, Chong, Lingard, Gomes, Martial. Unused subs: Tuanzebe, Garner.