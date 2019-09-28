Lee Bowyer says Charlton got tactics 'spot on' against Leeds United in 'deserved' Valley win

Lee Bowyer said Charlton got their tactics 'spot on' in their 1-0 victory over his former club Leeds United.

The Addicks boss, who saluted the visiting support at full-time, felt it was a deserved three points for his newly-promoted men.

They took the lead from a corner on 32 minutes, something he said his staff predicted would happen, and defended for their lives as Leeds tried in vain to break them down.

Bowyer was over the moon with what he saw from his players.

"To beat the best team in the league is always a good achievement," he said.

"I thought we deserved it.

"Obviously we were going to be under a bit of pressure at times, everyone that Leeds play against are under pressure; how quickly they move the ball, how quickly they break on you.

"I knew it would be tough. We held our own, tactically got it spot on.

"I think from start to finish, when you've got a group of players who put their bodies on the line time and time again. I can't praise them any more. They never say die.

"Today, to get three points just shows how far we've come as a club."

Charlton were made to work hard for the result, Leeds attacking at will in the second half.

Yet goalkeeper Dillon Phillips didn't have all that much to do.

Bowyer felt that a planned formation change stifled Leeds' creativity.

"The gameplan was to try and start with four at the back and then try and press them and win it high," he said.

"But because of the way they play out, they're a top side, we could never really set ourselves for the press.

"Once we went to the back three, which was always the plan at 20 minutes, obviously I've been watching a lot of games, they struggle against a back three, they don't create as many chances. That paid off."

Bowyer insisted the result didn't mean any more to him than any other, but reiterated his fondness for Leeds and the admiration he holds for the job Bielsa has done at Elland Road.

"I've got the utmost respect for everybody at Leeds," he said.

"Trust me, that manager has worked miracles with the squad he has.

"I watched Leeds two years ago and they weren't very good. Now they're a top side, that's down to the manager and his staff.

"Three points is three points no matter who you're playing."