Kiko Casilla outlines clear aim at Leeds United as Patrick Bamford names 'top' emerging talent at Elland Road

KIKO Casilla admitted all that mattered was promotion as the Leeds United goalkeeper faced questions from fans at Elland Road with striker Patrick Bamford hailing the talents of rapidly emerging Pole Mateusz Bogusz.

Casilla, left back Barry Douglas and striker Patrick Bamford all took to the stage in the Norman Hunter Suite at a ticketed questions and answers session three days before the start of United's campaign.

The event provided a rare opportunity into the insight of Casilla who kept matters short and sweet in assessing what he hoped for over the forthcoming season.

"Promotion to the Premier League is what we want from this year," said Casilla.

"I'm really happy at Leeds. The team is a good team and the family are very happy in Leeds too."

Asked who was the most prolific in netting goals past him in training, Casilla said: "Jack Harrison is a good shooter but Patrick and Roofe are the best."

The Spaniard was also asked about the chant often boomed out by United fans that involved himself and Pablo Hernandez.

"It's the best song of my career, and it's the best motivation on the pitch," said the Spaniard.

Casilla, Douglas and Bamford faced a series of varying questions with Bamford opening up over which young players from the under-23s had impressed during the summer.

Teenage Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz was given a confident vote.

Bamford reasoned: "For me I think over our pre-season we have had faces from last year coming back and also players like Leif Davis but we have got a young lad called Bogusz who is top."

Douglas, meanwhile, was naturally asked about former Wolves team-mate Helder Costa - United's marquee summer signing - who Douglas is expecting big things from.

"He's a player that is going to keep people on the edge of their seat," said Douglas.

"He can create a chance from nothing and hopefully he brings that magic.

"He's a great acquisition to the squad."