Key questions for Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United’s pre-season is into its final stretch with the opening Championship fixture against Bristol City at Ashton Gate emerging on the horizon.

Here, we take a look at some of the key questions facing the Whites and Marcelo Bielsa as pre-season enters its final stretch.

Are Leeds happy with their defensive options?

It’s the Bielsa model; a tight-knit squad that can play a number of positions. As things stand, similarly to last term, Leeds boast just three senior players who see the centre of defence as their first choice position – Liam Cooper, Gaetano Berardi and Ben White.

The departure of Pontus Jansson to fellow Championship side Brentford left questions that are yet to be answered, though the acquisition of White from Brighton came ahead of his move, leaving queries over more additions.

Bielsa stood firm on not requiring reinforcements last season despite a lengthy injury list, and it seems his attitude may be very much the same again.

The Argentine wants players well-versed in his ways – a big reason for leaving White out of the tour to Australia – and sporting director Victor Orta has talked highly of a defender he has been monitoring for two years already.

White himself is confident that he’ll be heavily involved for the coming season – another big factor in him wanting to make the move to LS11.

The 21-year-old very much fits into the Bielsa mould; a ball-playing centre-back who can be nurtured to fit into the collective machine. Three centre-backs were Bielsa’s preference last term and three are what he boasts now.

Pascal Struijk has also emerged as a strong contender as a back-up option from the Under-23s while Kalvin Phillips was heavily relied on to fill the void last season. Though his excursions in defence left a major void in midfield.

Leeds could well be set with the season fast approaching.

Is two weeks enough time for squad integration?

It will be a quick turnaround for the Whites as one half of their squad landed back in West Yorkshire following the club’s week-long tour of Australia.

The majority of those were handed the evening off while others who were less involved Down Under headed straight back to Thorp Arch for a behind closed doors friendly.

A Leeds United XI took on Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad Club on Monday evening with a number of senior players featuring in a 4-2 defeat.

Helder Costa, White, Jack Clarke, Mateusz Klich and Gjanni Alioski were some of those who saw action alongside a mixture of Under-23s.

Bielsa runs a notably tight ship which includes long days – so much so sleep pods are now in heavy use at Thorp Arch – alongside double and triple sessions. Over the next two weeks the Argentine will finally have the bulk of his first-team squad on the same training pitch ahead of the big kick-off at Ashton Gate on August 4.

He’s now tasked with integrating players from both camps – something that took no time at all last year – before deciding who will head to Sardinia for United’s final pre-season fixture with Cagliari.

New season, same old problems?

A familiar problem reared its head during the tour Down Under.

United’s inability to convert in front of goal proved their Achilles heel last term as their promotion campaign unravelled and it was once again on display against Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Patrick Bamford was deemed the main culprit though there were also key misses from Kemar Roofe and Jack Harrison across both games.

The former still bagged 10 goals in 25 games despite his injury issues last season, an acceptable return in a campaign where he never really got going.

Bamford, though, is under pressure to deliver after his big-money switch last summer.

The arrival of marquee signing Helder Costa should help ease the load while the creativity and craft from Pablo Hernandez has been something the Whites have relied on heavily in recent campaigns.

Creating chances aren’t a problem, though Bielsa must find an answer to hitting the back of the net.

And he will hope it can come in the form of Bamford very soon.