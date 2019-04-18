Kemar Roofe on why Leeds United are in the "perfect" place and still hunting Norwich City

KEMAR ROOFE says Leeds United are in the "perfect position" chasing automatic promotion with four games left and that even Norwich City can be caught for top spot

Leeds have a three-point cushion in the Championship's second automatic promotion place ahead of an Easter weekend double header that starts with Good Friday's clash against fourth-bottom Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

United then visit 14th-placed Brentford for an evening kick-off on Bank Holiday Monday with Leeds three points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United who host 11th-placed Nottingham Forest in a Good Friday lunch-time kick-off before Easter Monday's trip to ninth-placed Hull City.

The Whites and Blades have been involved an epic tussle for second but ten points from their final four fixtures would guarantee Leeds automatic promotion to the Premier League and a place back in the country's top flight after a 15-year exile.

The Whites take on fifth-placed Aston Villa at Elland Road next Sunday lunch-time before finishing their season at already relegated Ipswich Town the following week.

The Blades play Ipswich at Bramall Lane next Saturday before ending their season at 16th-placed Stoke City.

Leeds could even be promoted on Easter Monday if they take four points more than Sheffield United over the next two games but Roofe is keeping the equation simple and thrilled with his side's situation with four games to go.

The forward is also refusing to give up the ghost of overhauling leaders Norwich who are four points ahead of the Whites.

"It’s a perfect position," said Roofe.

"It’s in our hands. It’s up to us if we get promoted or not. It’s as simple as that. If we win all of our games we're promoted."

Asked if he considered Norwich home and hosed, Roofe said: "No. Everything is open.

"They are four points ahead of us and we are three points ahead of Sheff U.

"The gap is pretty much the same so if they are safe then we are safe."

Daniel Farke's Canaries take on tenth-placed Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on Good Friday evening before visiting Stoke on Easter Monday.

Norwich then host 15th-placed Blackburn Rovers next Saturday night before finishing off at Aston Villa who have won eight games in a row.