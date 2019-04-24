Kemar Roofe issues rousing message to Leeds United fans following difficult Easter period

Have your say

Kemar Roofe insists Leeds United won't give up in their quest for promotion to the Premier League following a difficult Easter period.

The Whites fell to back-to-back Championship defeats on Good Friday and Easter Monday which struck a major blow to their automatic promotion hopes.

Both Wigan and Brentford saw off Marcelo Bielsa's side as Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United made the most of the slip ups gaining six points over the bank holiday weekend.

United have been left trailing the Blades by three points with Chris Wilder's men boasting a far superior goal difference over the Whites.

The 51-year-old's side could now all but secure their Premier League status with victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday evening.

Leeds welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road on Sunday lunchtime aiming to keep up the chase should their counterparts slip up to Paul Lambert's side at Bramall Lane.

United have already secured their spot in the end-of-season play-offs should it be required.

Leeds striker Roofe, though, issued a rousing message to supporters on social media following a disappointing weekend which saw promotion slip from their grasp.

"The past five days have hurt a lot," Roofe wrote.

"But we don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves... we still need to achieve what we set out for.

"We haven't come this far to give up now!"