Kalvin Phillips rues Leeds United complacency and defends Mateusz Klich after rare penalty miss in Derby County draw

KALVIN PHILLIPS felt complacency cost Leeds United in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Championship visitors Derby County with the midfielder also hailing the usual perfect penalty taking of Mateusz Klich.

United's Polish international Klich rolled a 70th-minute penalty the wrong side of the post with a dominant Leeds 1-0 up through Max Lowe's 20th-minute own goal.

Patrick Bamford had earlier hit the post with Leeds again creating a host of chances but United were then hit by a sucker punch when Derby's Chris Martin netted a 91st-minute leveller.

"We're disappointed," said Phillips.

"I think on another day we could have won it easily three or four nil.

"We are very frustrated with the result but overall the performance was a very good performance.

"I think we are just a little bit complacent at times towards the latter stages of the games and with our style of football it happens because we high press all the time and we get tired.

"But I think it's something we need to work on on the training ground and I think we will eventually get better with it."

Reflecting on Klich's missed spot kick, Phillips said: "Klichy practices penalties all the time and I don't think I have ever seen him miss to be honest.

"It was just one of them things, it happens and I am pretty sure he won't be too disheartened about it.

"As long as he comes out next week and gets a goal, it will make up for it."