Kalvin Phillips plays waiting game over his Leeds United future but not pushing for Elland Road exit

Kalvin Phillips is playing the waiting game over his Leeds United future, but has no burning desire to leave his first and only club.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that although Phillips harbours ambitions to play in the Premier League and there’s no guarantee that will happen with Leeds, he’s not currently pushing for an Elland Road exit.

And while he’s said to be happy at the club, Phillips, like an anxious Leeds United fanbase, is waiting to see what happens between now and the close of the transfer window on 8th August.

The Whites midfielder, who has risen through the youth ranks to first team regular status, has two years remaining on his current deal and was offered a contract renewal by the club earlier in the summer.

But the offer wasn’t to his liking and according to a source the two parties remain apart in their thinking, with the player hoping for a contract that reflects both his value as a key performer in Marcelo Bielsa’s side and the transfer valuation placed upon him by the club.

Aston Villa are known to be keen on the 23-year-old, who was a star performer for Leeds in the middle of the park last season and a bid of £15m including bonuses has been made, which falls a long way short of the Whites’ valuation.

They’re not the only Premier League club watching on with interest.

Phillips showcased his importance in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against Cagliari at Sardegna Arena, despite receiving a late red card for a crunching 84th minute challenge on Simone Pinna.

Operating in a defensive central midfield role, he broke up numerous attacks and when he couldn’t get the ball, got the man, happily conceding free-kicks in safe areas to prevent Leeds from being hit on the counter attack.

On two occasions he swung dangerous free-kicks of his own into the Serie A side’s penalty area and in open play he was tidy and efficient, drawing fouls and keeping the ball moving quickly.

His sending off has not proved costly for the Whites however, as there is no suspension looming and he’s free to take on Bristol City this Sunday in the Championship season opener.