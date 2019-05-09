'It’s never been a better time to be a Whites fan' says Leeds dad ahead of play-offs

Our regular columnist Dave Kelly is looking forward to the play-off semi-final first leg this weekend.

So, play-offs it is! We had it ... and it fell out of our hands in the last few games.

The magic of the Championship has been in full effect. The ever-changing top four bottomed out into one of the best races for second we have seen in recent years.

This season has been magic from start to finish with Leeds United now in the dreaded play-offs. My heart had been set on finishing top spot, never mind second. Alas, it was not meant to be!

With the madness of the Villa game behind us, one thing that shone through yet again was the brilliance of the man at the helm. With fair play at the forefront of the shenanigans, in what most saw as a meaningless game at Elland Road, we all walked out quite bemused after what was surely one of the most bizarre games in memory.

That result aside, Leeds can hold their head high going into the play-offs, still with arguably the best chance of the lot to gain promotion and return to where we belong.

What’s happened at Elland Road this season has been quite incredible. I don’t believe its just a tactical formula, or the manager making good players great, or great players sublime.

There is a philosophy running right through our team that never ever stops trying, right until the last second of every game. And this is nothing less than the fans deserve.

So why on earth haven’t I been able to sit back and enjoy it? Put simply, we have become the best holding side in the league by far. OK, there are games we should have won easily, but would it be Leeds if we did it any other way?

I have to admit now that, for the last ten games, I have not good been good company before a Leeds game. I readily admit to PMT - Pre-Match Tension. Every game has been a cup final, and everyone steps up against the team they all love to hate.

Yet we pull it out of the bag time after time (Easter weekend aside!) I’m going to say, whatever happens now, it’s been one hell of a ride under “El Loco”. He has made us believe in something much more than a football result.

He has made Saturday mornings both exciting and unbearable, too long and too short, exciting and irreplaceable.

So how does he do it?

Who gets away with an impromptu litter pick around the Thorpe Arch training ground? Allows Samuel Sáiz to go to Getafe CF with minimal fuss and devise tactics that ensure he is hardly missed. Ensuring that Spygate was swept aside by a ridiculously good presentation to the gobsmacked press. Let’s opposition walk a goal in in the name of fair play.

The list goes on and on. Who can get away with this ridiculousness? El Loco can.

The pedigree of this man is simply a different class - tactics and methodology, all capped with a refusal to acknowledge defeat and that the fight is never over. And we can’t help but love him. He has reunited a city and made believers out of all of us.

Bielsa has switched the team around, made Ezgjan Alioski into a brilliant defender, Kalvin Phillips into the consummate midfielder, from a boy into a stalwart of the side. And had the ability to get the ground buzzing with a way of playing that is distant in the average fan’s memory.

There is a buzz at Elland Road like I have not seen in years, since we stood on the Kop as young boys. This isn’t just a manager, this could just be the second coming!

The good news for my heart is it’s nearly over. Soon we will know, one way or another. And the excitement of returning to the top tier of football can be unleashed in a way only Leeds fans know how.

As Leeds supporters, we really have been through it all together, we’ve had too many downs. Surely the time is right for the ups. And what better way to celebrate going up than doing it at Wembley?

It’s never been a better time to be a Leeds fan ... just tell me when its all over!