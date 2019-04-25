Ipswich Town will 'play for pride' as Leeds United seek spoiler to Sheffield United promotion party

ASSISTANT boss Stuart Taylor says Ipswich Town are taking no notice of "Sheffield United's promotion party" and are "playing for pride" as Leeds United seek a favour from the Tractor Boys in Saturday's Championship clash at Bramall Lane.

The second-placed Blades will effectively end Leeds United's automatic promotion hopes and consign the Whites to a place in the play-offs if beating already relegated Ipswich in Saturday tea-time's kick-off in Sheffield.

Marcelo Bielsa's men are three points behind the Blades with two games left but with a vastly inferior goal difference which is also the case when comparing Leeds' goal difference to leaders Norwich City who are six points ahead of the Whites.

Leeds need an Ipswich draw or better still away win to take the automatic promotion race to the last day of the season but the Tractor Boys are bottom of the table with just 28 points from 44 games and a goal difference of minus 40.

Ipswich have, though, drawn seven of their last 14 games and the home clash against Sheffield United three days before Christmas also ended 1-1.

"We're playing for pride ourselves," said Paul Lambert's assistant Taylor.

"We are not looking at Sheffield United's promotion parties or Leeds United's promotion parties.

"It's nothing to do with that, we are looking at ourselves and taking the game as it what it is for us."