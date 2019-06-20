Hugo Diaz confirms Leeds United departure with heartfelt message

Leeds United defender Hugo Diaz confirmed his departure from Elland Road on Thursday afternoon with a heartfelt message to supporters.

The 22-year-old brings to an end a two-year spell at the club having made just one appearance for United's first-team after joining Leeds from Deportivo B.

The YEP understands that Diaz has been allowed to leave the club to take up an opportunity elsewhere.

He was a key figure in Carlos Corberan's Under-23s success last season, helping the Whites to the Professional Development League national title.

The Spaniard confirmed that he is to leave the club on social media by sending a message to the United fans.

"Words can't describe my feelings now," he tweeted.

"The end of this fantastic chapter of my life has arrived. It's difficult to accept that our paths have to be separated after two amazing years, but Leeds United will always have a place in my heart.

"It has been an honour to be part of this club. I tried my best every day defending the badge with total commitment.

"I want to say thank you to everyone involved, my team-mates, coaches, staff, workers at the club.

"Thank you for making me feel at home.

"Fans, thank you for infecting me the passion for this club. You have always given me your affection and your unconditional support. I won't ever forget you.

"All the best in the future and hopefully you will get back soon where you belong. I will always support the team wherever.

"Marching on Together."