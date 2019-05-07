How the bookmakers rate Leeds United and their Championship playoff rivals' promotion chances

Leeds United will begin their Championship play-off campaign in the first leg of their semi-final with Derby County this weekend - but how do the bookmakers rate their promotion chances?

Marcelo Bielsa's side were piped to second place by Sheffield United in the end after back-to-back defeats over the Easter weekend to Wigan and Brentford proved ever-so costly.

And since being condemned to the playoff positions, The Whites' form has dipped of late with three defeats in the last four games - the other being a draw.

The Rams, however, are a team with momentum having only secured their top six place on the final of the season at the expense of Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

That said, the bookmakers are backing Bielsa's side to overcome their automatic promotion heartbreak and get back to winning ways just in time for Saturday's opener.

Sky Bet and Ladbrokes have marked Leeds as the favourites to win at Wembley with odds of 7/4 and 9/5, respectively.

You can also get favourable odds of 17/10 with BetVictor and Paddy Power.

William Hill, though, have rated Leeds chances of promotion as the same as Aston Villa, at 15/8 - the same as Bet 365.

Odds by the bookmakers have predominantly ranked Villa as the Whites' closest rivals - with many offering prices of 2/1.

Leeds' semi-final opponents Derby are largely priced at 9/2 with most bookmakers, who were beaten twice of Bielsa's side in the league season.

Meanwhile, West Brom, a club looking to secure an immediate return to the top-flight, are being offer odds ranging from 7/2 and 15/4.