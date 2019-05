But how have they fared at their respective clubs this season? Click and scroll through the pages as we take a look at each player's campaign:

1. Sam Dalby The under-23s striker collected just FIVE minutes of first-team action for Morecambe - his last appearance came on February 23. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Ouasim Bouy It was an indifferent season for Bouy at Dutch club PEC Zwolle. He failed to mark his loan spell with a goal in 17 appearances as the club finished 13th in Eredivisie. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Eunan OKane Sadly, OKane failed to play a part in Luton Towns League One title campaign after he swiftly returned to Leeds following another leg break sustained in September during a 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Andy Lonergan After a handful of Carabao Cup appearances, Lonergan failed to make a Championship appearance for Middlesbrough, though appeared in League One for Rochdale on an emergency loan in February. jpimedia Buy a Photo

