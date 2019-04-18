How many Championship minutes EVERY Leeds United player has played this season
Leeds United have fielded 24 first-team players in Championship this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Kenny Marcelo Bielsa's side?
1. Izzy Brown
Minutes played: 9
2. Jordan Stevens
Minutes played: 14
3. Ryan Edmondson
Minutes played: 35
4. Leif Davis
Minutes played: 82
