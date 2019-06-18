Hearts and Vitesse Arnhem target loan deal for Leeds United's Jay-Roy Grot

Vitesse Arnhem and Hearts are bidding to sign Leeds United striker Jay-Roy Grot on loan.

The Dutchman is the subject of firm interest from Holland and Scotland with Leeds expected to send him out on a temporary deal for a second time.

Grot recently finished a season-long deal with Dutch club VVV-Venlo but will be released again unless Marcelo Bielsa sees a place for him in his immediate plans.

Leeds have not yet deemed Grot surplus to requirements entirely despite a difficult first year with the club and his absence from Elland Road this term.

Vitesse are leading the race to secure him but Scottish Premiership side Hearts are also keen and in the market for a new forward.

The Edinburgh club parted company with Czech striker David Vanececk yesterday and are yet to strike a deal to keep former Everton and Norwich City player Steven Naismith.

Grot, who Leeds signed for an initial fee of £750,000 from NEC Nijmegen in 2017, scored six goals in 33 appearances for VVV-Venlo and steadied himself there after failing to settle quickly in Leeds.

The 21-year-old made a single league start for United and a raft of substitute appearances in the 2017-18 term but scored only once and was jeered by the Elland Road crowd during a 1-0 win over Norwich City.