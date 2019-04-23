Gjanni Alioski ruled out for the season with Leeds United utility man set for surgery

Gjanni Alioski will miss the rest of Leeds United’s season after being sent for surgery on the knee injury he suffered at Brentford yesterday.

Alioski is set to have an operation later today and has been ruled out of both United’s remaining Championship fixtures and the club’s potential appearance in the play-offs.

The Macedonia international pulled up after only 12 minutes of Leeds’ 2-0 defeat to Griffin Park and received treatment before being replaced by Stuart Dallas.

Scans this morning revealed that he suffered a torn meniscus and Leeds confirmed that Alioski is facing a recovery period of six to eight weeks. The Championship play-off final takes place in a month’s time.

Leeds have very faint hopes of winning automatic promotion but would need a dramatic turn of results in the final two games to overcome Sheffield United or Norwich City.

The injury to Alioski leaves Bielsa without an experienced left-back with Barry Douglas already out for the season after surgery on knee ligament damage.

Bielsa was still to learn the nature of Alioski’s injury at full-time yesterday but expected the defender to be consigned to the sidelines, saying: “I don’t think it’s a simple injury.”

Alioski has been Bielsa’s regular left-back during the second half of the season, moved into that role from a more attacking position amid issues with Douglas’ fitness and form.

Bielsa allowed fringe left-back Tom Pearce to join Scunthorpe United in January and Dallas is likely to step into that role when in-form Aston Villa visit Elland Road on Sunday.