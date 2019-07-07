A familiar Jansson scene in February 2019.

Gallery: Pontus Jansson - a colourful Leeds United career

Leeds United fans have laughed with him, they've cried with him. Punched the air in celebration with him, smacked the floor in frustration.

But Pontus Jansson is set to seal a £5.5m move to Brentford this week, bringing the curtain down on a colourful three seasons with the club. Here are some of his best pictures from this last season alone.

Slumped against the advertising hoardings after Leeds were knocked out of the play-off semi-final by Derby in May.

1. THE AGONY

Jansson could be a calming influence at the back.

2. CALM DOWN, CALM DOWN

Celebrating a famous win at Villa Park over Christmas.

3. GET IN THERE...

Celebrating a goal against Brentford last October, the team he is about to join.

4. NUMBER 1?

