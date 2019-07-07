Gallery: Pontus Jansson - a colourful Leeds United career
Leeds United fans have laughed with him, they've cried with him. Punched the air in celebration with him, smacked the floor in frustration.
But Pontus Jansson is set to seal a £5.5m move to Brentford this week, bringing the curtain down on a colourful three seasons with the club. Here are some of his best pictures from this last season alone.
1. THE AGONY
Slumped against the advertising hoardings after Leeds were knocked out of the play-off semi-final by Derby in May.