Gallery: Pontus Jansson - a colourful Leeds United career

But Pontus Jansson is set to seal a £5.5m move to Brentford this week, bringing the curtain down on a colourful three seasons with the club. Here are some of his best pictures from this last season alone.

1. THE AGONY Slumped against the advertising hoardings after Leeds were knocked out of the play-off semi-final by Derby in May.

2. CALM DOWN, CALM DOWN Jansson could be a calming influence at the back.

3. GET IN THERE... Celebrating a famous win at Villa Park over Christmas.

4. NUMBER 1? Celebrating a goal against Brentford last October, the team he is about to join.

