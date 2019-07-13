From Mark Viduka to Chris Wood - Leeds United's most prolific strikers in recent history

Since the sale of Christ Wood in the summer of 2017, Leeds United are yet to find a prolific Championship front man - but who else has made the grade with the Whites?

Here, we take a look at four of the most recent Leeds forwards to reach 20 goals:

1) Chris Wood

The New Zealand International scored 27 goals in his second season at Leeds and ended up winning the Championship Golden Boot.

The forward was in devastating form in front of goal and his header against Brighton at home will live long in the memory.

2) Ross McCormack

In the 2013-14 season, McCormack was at his deadliest for Leeds scoring 28 league goals including a Hat-trick in the 5-1 demolition of Huddersfield Town as well as four well taken goals in Leeds' 4-2 victory against Charlton.

This would prove to be McCormacks final season at Leeds as he was sold in the summer by Massimo Cellino to Fulham for £11 million.

3) Jermaine Beckford

The 2009-10 season was a fruitful one for Leeds with the side clinching promotion back to the Championship after a three year exile in League One.

Jermaine Beckford played a pivotal role in firing Leeds to promotion that season scoring 24 goals in the league as well as that goal at Old Trafford.

4) Mark Viduka

Arguably the greatest striker Leeds ever had in the premier league era based purely on him being such a clinical finisher.

Viduka was clinical for Leeds in the 2002/03 season and single handedly helped keep Leeds up with that wonderful goal at Highbury, this was the only season at Leeds where Viduka hit 20 goals.

5) The nearly men

There are also a number of players who came ever so close to hitting the magic 20 mark, here are a selection.

Luciano Becchio missing out by only one goal when he scored 19 in Leeds' first season back in the Championship, Becchio is also joined on the list by Michael Bridges who scored 19 in the 1999/00 season scoring a hat-trick on just his second start for the club away at Southampton.

Another household name to come close to the magic 20 for The Whites is Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink who scored 18 goals in the 1998-99 season.