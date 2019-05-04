From Kalvin Phillips to Rio Ferdinand - every YEP Leeds United Player of the Year since 2002

Kalvin Phillips have been named the YEP's Player of the Year for 2018/19 - but who has the midfielder joined in winning the award?

The Yorkshire Evening Post Player of the Year award was formed in 2002 - here's every winner listed since we began handing it out 17 years ago.

Rio Ferdinand

Alex Mowatt

Mark Viduka

Neil Sullivan

Gary Kelly

Robert Snodgrass

David Prutton

Patrick Kisnorbo

Max Gradel