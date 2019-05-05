Frank Lampard insists Spygate is "history" ahead of Leeds United v Derby County play-off clash

Derby County head coach Frank Lampard says "history is history" as his side prepare to take on Leeds United in the Championship play-offs.

The Rams secured a play-off berth and sixth spot on Sunday lunchtime with a 3-1 victory over West Brom at Pride Park.

United themselves fell to a 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town but finished in third position regardless which has now set-up a play-off semi-final clash with County.

The EFL punished Leeds in February after a member of United's staff was seen outside Derby's training ground ahead of the pair's clash at Elland Road, with Bielsa incurring the club a £200,000 fine.

United won the subsequent fixture 2-0 which added to their 4-1 demolition of the Rams in the reverse fixture.

Lampard, who was speaking to Sky Sports, insisted that history was just that as he prepares to face Bielsa's charges for a third and fourth time over two legs in the play-offs.

“The achievement is great to be in that bracket, with Leeds and Aston Villa," he said.

"We’re massive underdogs. Let’s just enjoy that tag and see what we can do.

“I know who they are, I’ve been asked it a million times. All the history is history. These are two massive games against a team that looked like they were going to run away with it this year.

“We’re going to give it everything. I think there will be motivation for everyone at the club. What we as staff and players have to do is take that away and think what can we do over these two matches to win them and a potential game at Wembley.”

Lampard added: “Take away all the spying talk, we didn’t play well in either of those games and Leeds beat us well and beat us true. They were good lessons to learn.

“When I talk about us being underdogs I truly believe it. I think they’re a fantastic team. We’ve been more inconsistent than them without a doubt, so there you go.

“That’s the challenge for the lads, two games against Leeds we didn’t turn up, we’ve now got two more opportunities.

“I think they caught us cold at Pride Park. They were too quick, too fast for us. We need to learn those lessons.”