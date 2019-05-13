Frank Lampard has his say over THAT Oasis-inspired Leeds United song

Frank Lampard has laughed off Leeds United's Oasis-inspired Spygate song with the Derby County boss saying it's all "good fun."

United fans mocked the 40-year-old on Saturday evening during the Whites 1-0 play-off semi-final first leg victory at Pride Park.

The 2,000 strong travelling crowd serenaded Lampard with an inventive new chant set to the tune of Oasis song Stop Crying Your Heart Out following January's infamous Spygate incident.

Ahead of the two sides fixture at Elland Road following the New Year, Marcelo Bielsa saw one of his coaching staff caught watching a Rams training session.

Leeds were subsequently fined £200,000 by the EFL for the incident, which the Argentine paid in full himself.

Lampard, though, was asked about whether there was an ill-feeling ahead of Wednesday nights play-off return leg at Elland Road.

"No, of course not, it is good fun," he told Derbyshire Live.

"As a Chelsea player, there was a rivalry always with Leeds. We didn't play them that much because we were in the Premier League, but that comes with it.

"I will take a song all day long. My worry is what the players do on the pitch."

Here are the full lyrics to the song:

All of the spies are hidden away / Just try not to worry / You’ll beat us some day / We beat you at home / We beat you away / Stop crying Frank Lampard