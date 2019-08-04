Four things we learned from Leeds United's victory over Bristol City

Leeds United ran out 3-1 winners over Bristol City on the opening day of the Whites Championship campaign at Ashton Gate - but what were the key talking points?

Pablo is Pablo

When the Spaniard cut inside during the first half at Ashton Gate it only felt like one outcome was likely.

As Hernandez did so often last season, he sparked Leeds into life with a wondergoal as he picked out Daniel Bentley's top corner with precision.

At the age of 34 it would be easy to expect a regression this year but it appears that Pablo has no intentions of slowing down.

His double nutmeg in the opening half caused delight as did his shimmy around the City defence as he again unlocked the Robins back four to hand Patrick Bamford a confidence boost on a plate.

Different season, same Pablo.

White makes a steady start

There's a lot of pressure on the 21-year-old's shoulders this season.

Questions over Pontus Jansson's departure leaving a void in defence were quickly answered as he provided a shining light in the heart of the back four alongside Liam Cooper.

White looked composed on the ball and displayed the passing skills sporting director Victor Orta promised upon his signature.

The loanee made a bright start to life with United - one down, 45 to go.

Bamford earns confidence boost

If ever a Leeds United player needed a goal it was Patrick Bamford.

After a difficult run in pre-season and with the imminent departure of Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht, the 25-year-old appears to be taking the goalscoring burden fully on his shoulders at Elland Road.

His strike was clever, his play was slick and he stood tall in the face of a physical battle throughout the afternoon at Ashton Gate.

A gesture to the crowd said he had heard the doubters, but his goal proved them wrong. Now, to make a habit of it.

Costa makes his debut

Perhaps the shock of the afternoon was the absence of Helder Costa's name in the starting line-up.

United's marquee summer signing took up his spot on the bench and wasn't needed during an afternoon in which Bielsa's men turned on the style.

The Argentine opted for Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez out wide, and it proved the right decision as the pair both got on the scoresheet and caused a nuisance of themselves.

Costa will of course have his day this season, but he watched on as his new teammates showed him just how it was done.