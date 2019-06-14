Former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn outlines second season aim for 'breath of fresh air' Marcelo Bielsa

Ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn says Marcelo Bielsa's side must be aiming to make the play-offs as a minimum next season after missing out on promotion last term.

The 63-year-old guided his side to a third-placed finish during his first season in English football following his arrival in West Yorkshire last summer.

Bielsa, though, saw his side crash out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage at the hands of Derby County, which ended their hopes of a return to the Premier League following a 15-year absence.

Leeds will again begin the 2019/20 term aiming to end their top-flight exile, and former Elland Road and England stopper Martyn believes that a top six finish is the minimum requirement.

“Having been in the playoffs, you’ve got to be aiming for that again really," he said.

“Leeds is a big club and with the fanbase it’s got, it deserves to be in the Premier League, but you’ve got to earn that right.

"They had a good campaign – with the squad they had at the start of the season, they batted above their average.

"The manager is a breath of fresh air. He brings humility to the players and has got them playing a good standard of football.”

Asked where he thought Leeds should strengthen during the off-season, he added: “I’d like to see some fresh faces in the summer – probably another striker.

"I know he plays a good style of football, keeping the ball, and to be able to do that, you probably need five in midfield at that standard.

"That enables you to keep the ball, but (Patrick) Bamford, (Kemar) Roofe or whoever is upfront, sometimes they get a little bit isolated."

