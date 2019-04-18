Former Leeds United ace Paul Robinson on Leeds United's prospects of going back up

FORMER Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed his former side to seal the deal of automatic promotion to the Premier League which would be a "better place" with the presence of the Whites.

Robinson made 95 top-flight appearances for Leeds between October 1998 and May 2004 with the Beverley-born shotstopper's last outing for United coming in the 3-3 draw at home to Charlton Athletic which confirmed relegation to the Championship after 14 years in the top flight.

Fifteen years on and following three years even in League One, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has Leeds within touching distance of sealing a long-awaited return with the Whites having a three-point cushion in the Championship's second automatic promotion place with just four games to go.

Ahead of Good Friday's clash against fourth-bottom Wigan Athletic at Elland Road, Leeds are three points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United who take on 11th-placed Nottingham Forest for a Good Friday lunch-time kick-off at Bramall Lane.

But even if the Blades take maximum points from their final four games, Leeds will finally earn a place back in the Premier League if taking ten points from their last four fixtures.

"Living round here, this is my team if you like and it would just be such a huge boost for the area and the club and it's been such a long, long time," said 39-year-old Robinson, speaking in an interview on Sky Sports News.

"The phrase sleeping giant is in my opinion overused in football but in the case of Leeds United it's not and I think the Premier League would be a better place for Leeds United being in the Premier League.

"Do I think they can do it? Yes I can.

"I think they are hitting form just at the right time and if they win this Friday that's nine in 11 that they will have won so they are on a real good run of form.

"Sheffield United have drawn their last two games which hopefully is a dip in form from a Leeds point of view at the wrong time.

"But it's going to be close. I think it will go right down to the wire."