Football club owner condemns video of fans' disgusting song about Leeds United legend Gary Speed's death

Have your say

The owner of Sunderland football club has condemned a vile video of a group of fans chanting about the death of Leeds United legend Gary Speed.

The video has been widely circulated on social media - with thousands of fans expressing their disgust at the content of the song.

The club boss responded on Twitter after outrage over the footage which references the late former Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers midfielder and former Wales manager.

One fan at the centre of the video has been singled out for criticism by fans. who have called for him to be banned.

In a reply on social media to a tweet asking if he was frightened to condemn the fan, Mr Donald replied: “No I’m not - it is shocking.

“I have seen it and I absolutely gutted.

“It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, wrong, hurtful and embarrassing.

“Gary Speed’s poor family deserve support and understanding and to abuse such a tragic event is simply wrong and sick.

“I’m sorry and I’m on it.”

His message has been met with support.

Fans’ favourite Speed, who was awarded the MBE in 2010, died in November 2011.

His death rocked the footballing world.

During his illustrious career he won 85 caps for Wales.

While at Leeds - in a 248 match spell - he won the League Championship in 1992 and scored 39 goals.