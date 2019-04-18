Ex-Manchester United star gunning to face Leeds, Norwich City likely to lose striker while Sheffield United miss key trio - Championship Good Friday preview Every Championship club is in action on Good Friday - with plenty still to unfold at the top and bottom of the table. Scroll down and click through the pages as we highlight the key talking points from Good Friday in the second-tier: 1. Bristol City v Reading Its a huge game for both sides - both for different reasons as the Robins aim to secure a playoff spot while a win could effectively secure Readings Championship status. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Millwall v Brentford Just two points above the relegation zone, Millwall are desperate for three points to aid their survival hopes - however they will have to do it without their captain, Shaun Hutchinson. Getty Buy a Photo 3. QPR v Blackburn Rovers With both sides with virtually nothing to play for, it could be a chance for Rs caretaker boss John Eustace to potentially stake a claim for the job on a permanent basis. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Birmingham City v Derby County Derbys main focus lies hunting down a playoff spot, however Rams boss Frank Lampard used parts of his pre-match press conference to confirm hes held talks with Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3