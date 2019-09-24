Ex Leeds United captain expected to be fit to face the Whites on Saturday at Charlton

Have your say

Former Leeds United defender Jason Pearce is expected to be fit to face his old club at the Valley on Saturday.

The Charlton Athletic captain sat out last weekend's game at Wigan Athletic, as an unused substitution.

Addicts boss and former Whites player Lee Bowyer believes Pearce will return to action for the visit of the Championship leaders.

“With Pearcey his groin was a bit tight,” said Bowyer.

"He didn’t really train last week. With three games in a week [coming up] I had to be careful with him.

“He’ll be fine for Leeds. My worry on Thursday was it was still tight and he couldn’t train. If I’d played him there is every chance he could’ve pulled it.”

Pearce wore the armband during his time with the Whites (Pic: Getty)

Pearce spent two-and-a-half years at Elland Road after signing from Portsmouth.

He made 99 league appearances before leaving to join Wigan in January 2015.

Charlton signed him in the summer of 2016 and he has since played 80 league games.

Last season Pearce captained the Addicks to League One play-off glory at Wembley.

So far in the 2018/19 campaign he's made 4.5 clearances per 90 minutes, one interception and one tackle per game.