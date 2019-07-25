Everything you need to know about Cagliari ahead of Leeds United clash

Have your say

Leeds United make the trip to Sardinia this weekend to take on Serie A side Cagliari as they bring their pre-season preparations to a close.

Marcelo Bielsa's side took part in fixtures against local sides York City and Guiseley before jetting off to Australia as part of their centenary celebrations to face Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

A 16-man squad made the trip Down Under, with a host of senior players left behind at Thorp Arch to work on fitness.

The rest of United's squad faced Tadcaster Albion last week following the clash with the Red Devils in Perth before featuring in a behind closed doors match against Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad Club on Monday evening.

Leeds, though, will bring their pre-season preparations to a close with a clash against Cagliari this weekend before the curtain is raised on the Championship season at Bristol City on August 4.

Here, we take a look at what you need to know about the Whites Italian opponents.

Who are Cagliari Calcio?

Cagliari Calcio are an Italian football club based on the island of Sardinia.

The club was formed in May, 1920 and currently compete in Italy's top flight - Serie A.

Cagliari finished in 15th position last term and have won the top division just once in their history with the triumph coming in the 1969-70 campaign. The club also boast a single Coppa Italia trophy which came the season before.

What colours do Cagliari play in?

Cagliari have a red and blue parted home strip. The club's away kit is all white while their third kit is a green top and shorts with black socks.

What is Cagliari's nickname?

Cagliari have several nicknames; I Rossoblu (The Red and Blues), Gli Isolani (The Islanders), I Sardi (The Sardinians).

Where do Cagliari play their home games?

Cagliari currently play their home fixtures at the Sardegna Arena.

The stadium holds a capacity of 16,233 and is the club's temporary home until 2021. Cagliari are currently redeveloping their original home ground - Stadio Sant'Elia - which has been partially demolished with construction ongoing.

Who is in charge of Cagliari?

Calgliari's current manager is Rolando Maran. The 55-year-old has managed 10 sides over the course of his career - all in Italy.

Who was Cagliari's top goalscorer last season?

Cagliari forward Leonardo Pavoletti finished the campaign with 18 goals in 34 appearance in all competitions. An impressive strike rate for the 30-year-old.

Who are Cagliari's rivals?

Cagliari have two main rivalries.

The Derby delle Isole (Island derby) takes place against Sicilian outfit Palermo. While fellow Sardinian side Torres are also rivals, though they play their fixtures in Serie D.

Will the Cagliari vs Leeds United be televised?

Leeds United's club channel LUTV is expected to broadcast the fixture. Though no conformation has been forthcoming as yet.