Every Premier League player available on a free transfer this summer - who should Leeds United target?

The summer transfer window is about to kick into full swing, with a host of players up and down the country out of contract and on the search for new clubs.

Here, we take a look at every player who is out of contract this summer in the Premier League - should Leeds United target any of them?

Let's take a look:

Arsenal

Out of contract: Danny Welbeck, Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Petr Cech (retiring), Stephan Lichtsteiner, Nacho Monreal.

AFC Bournemouth

Out of contract: Artur Boruc

Brighton & Hove Albion

Out of contract: Bruno (retiring)

Burnley

Out of contract: Stephen Ward, Anders Lindegaard, Peter Crouch

Cardiff City

Out of contract: Aron Gunnarsson (Al-Arabi), Bruno Ecuele Manga, Stuart O'Keefe, Jazz Richards, Kadeem Harris, Brian Murphy, Loic Damour

Chelsea

Out of contract: Gary Cahill, Willy Caballero, Rob Green

Crystal Palace

Out of contract: Jason Puncheon, Julian Speroni, Bakary Sako, Pape Souare

Everton

Out of contract: Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka

Fulham

Out of contract: Ryan Babel, Lazar Markovic

Huddersfield Town

Out of contract: Jonas Lossl (Everton), Danny Williams, Laurent Depoitre, Erik Durm, Jack Payne

Leicester City

Out of contract: Shinji Okazaki, Danny Simpson

Liverpool

Out of contract: Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno

Manchester City

Out of contract: Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht)

Manchester United

Out of contract: Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia

Newcastle United

Out of contract: Mohamed Diame

Southampton

Out of contract: Steven Davis (Rangers)

Tottenham Hotspur

Out of contract: Fernando Llorente, Michel Vorm

Watford

Out of contract: Miguel Britos, Heurelho Gomes (retiring), Tommie Hoban

West Ham United

Out of contract: Andy Carroll, Samir Nasri, Adrian

Wolverhampton Wanderers

N/A