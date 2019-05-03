Elland Road play-off ticket details revealed as Leeds United wait to discover fate

Leeds United have announced preliminary ticket details for their play-off semi-final ahead of the last weekend of Championship fixtures.

The club will receive a minimum allocation of 2,000 tickets for their away leg and plan to begin sales for the home leg to season-ticket holders at 10am on Monday morning.

United can finish no lower than fourth in the table and will claim third place unless they lose to Ipswich Town on Sunday and West Bromwich Albion beat Derby County.

Either position would see them play away from Elland Road first on Saturday, May 11 with the home leg to be staged the following week.

Sales for the away leg are expected to begin on Monday afternoon using the club’s away tracker system. Away season ticket holders enrolled in Leeds ‘away auto cup scheme’ will automatically be allocated a seat.

If Leeds finish third, they could play Derby County, Middlesbrough or Bristol City, all of whom have a chance of claiming sixth place this weekend.

Tickets for the home leg will be sold at category B prices and restricted to one per season ticket holder until the close of business on Tuesday, May 7.

Remaining tickets for Elland Road will then go on sale to platinum and gold members at 9am the following day and to silver members on Friday, May 10.

The EFL announced kick-off times for the Championship play-offs yesterday.

Should United end their 46-game term in third, they will meet the sixth-placed side away at 5.15pm on Saturday, May 11 and host the return leg at 7.45pm on Wednesday, May 15.

Fourth and fifth meet at 12.30pm on May 11 and 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 14.