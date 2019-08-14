Eddie Nketiah delighted with Leeds United confidence boost following Salford City strike

Have your say

Leeds United forward Eddie Nketiah admitted bagging on his debut was great for his confidence as he fired a warning shot over his abilities at Salford on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old was handed his first start by Marcelo Bielsa following his deadline-day move from Premier League side Arsenal.

Nketiah notched on the stroke of half-time as he completed a lovely move which set United on their way to a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich also got themselves on the scoresheet, as Leeds secured a second round clash against Sky Bet Championship rivals Stoke City at Elland Road later this month.

“It’s good for me,” Nketiah said.

“It’s good for my confidence to score in my first game but most important was the team and getting the win.

“It’s nice to get out there and get the rhythm.

“I’m sure there will be more to come. Hopefully, that brings goals for me.

“I thought I did well. I tried to work for the team and make options.

“I think in the first half we found it diffcult. They were very compact and it was hard to break them down.

“I think 3-0 is a good result for us.”

United head coach Marcelo Bielsa said a strong run in the competition would help not hinder their promotion bid.

“For us it’s very positive,” said Bielsa, asked about a possible cup run.

“It means that all of our players play and we have players to come in and a group of young players that are looking to play games.”

Bielsa was also pleased with the performance of new Arsenal loanee forward Nketiah who was handed a debut in the lone striker role with Helder Costa and Jack Clarke either side out wide.

“He created movement as a striker but during the first half we didn’t have enough spaces,” said Bielsa.

“Then in the second half we when we had more spaces he worked closer to Costa and Clarke.”