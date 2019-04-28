Double honour for Pablo Hernandez as midfielder named Leeds United player of the year for second season running

Have your say

Pablo Hernandez has been named Leeds United’s player of the year for the second season running.

The Spanish midfielder picked up the award at a ceremony at Elland Road tonight, acknowledged for his finest campaign since joining the club in 2016.

Hernandez received both the club’s player-of-the-year award and the players’ player-of-the-year award having served up 12 goals and 12 assists and helped Leeds into the Championship play-offs.

United are set to finish third in the table after their controversial 1-1 draw with Aston Villa earlier mathematically ended their chances of claiming a top-two position.

Winger Jack Clarke, who made his senior debut in October and has played 21 times, was named Leeds’ young player of the year.

Goal of the season went to Mateusz Klich for his 25-yard strike in a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in September.