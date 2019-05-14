Derby County must get Elland Road to turn against Leeds United, says Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson says Derby County must "hope" to make Elland Road "turn" on Wednesday evening during the second leg of the Rams play-off semi-final clash with Leeds United.

Frank Lampard's side make the trip to LS11 looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit following United's victory in Derbyshire on Saturday evening.

Kemar Roofe's 55th minute strike was enough to hand Marcelo Bielsa's side the advantage in front of a packed Pride Park.

The return leg in West Yorkshire will also see a sold out crowd in attendance with a raucous atmosphere expected at Elland Road as both sides aim to reach Wembley for a one-off shot at a spot in the Premier League.

Johnson, though, believes that the best chance his side have of success is by not letting the Whites crowd "dictate" how they play knowing all too well just how much they can impact any game.

“It is a great stadium to play in,” the former Whites midfielder said.

“I played there for four years throughout my career, I have been there in full houses and they do get behind the team.

“We are going to go there, we have experience in our team and a few young lads, I’ll be telling them what it is like to play in front of the Elland Road crowd.

“If we go there on the front foot and put our stamp on the game, then the fans might turn and that’s something we would hope to do.

“We have got to go there and take the emotion out of the game and not let the fans dictate the way we play and just play our game.

“Like us, they are a good footballing side. We have got to go there and out-battle them and out-play them and hopefully get the win.”

Asked about how the Rams would approach the fixture, he said: “Everyone says the old cliché, ‘it’s only half-time’, we know if we get an early goal then it is back to square one and anybody’s game.

“Going there we are confident that we can do it. We have spoken about it a little bit but forgotten about what has happened and all the focus is on Wednesday now.

“We want to go there and get the win.”