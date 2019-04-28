Dean Smith says "common sense prevailed" as Marcelo Bielsa allows controversial walked in goal during Leeds United v Aston Villa

Dean Smith claimed “common sense prevailed” after Marcelo Bielsa allowed Aston Villa to walk in an unopposed equaliser in a bizarre 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Bielsa ordered his players to stand aside as Villa substitute Albert Adomah fired into an empty net on 77 minutes to restore parity in the midst of mayhem at Elland Road.

Fighting broke out between Leeds and Villa players after Mateusz Klich opened the scoring five minutes earlier with a chance taken as visiting striker Jonathan Kodjia lay injured near the halfway line.

Villa’s defence stopped in anticipation of Tyler Roberts sending the ball out of the play and Klich’s finish sparked furious confrontations on the pitch and between the two dug-outs.

Referee Stuart Attwell, who booked Bielsa for dissent in the first half, sent off Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi over a clash with Patrick Bamford but Bielsa placated the away bench by telling his players to let Adomah equalise.

Bielsa refused to comment in detail on the incident afterwards, saying: “The facts are those which everyone could see. We have all the elements we need. What happened happened and we behaved as we behaved. That's all I can say about something which is very clear.”

Asked if he had taken his decision in the interests of fair play or purely to calm the situation down, Bielsa said: “I don’t understand the difference. I don’t see any difference.

“What happened happened and we reacted the way we reacted. You make a difference between fair play and the circumstances of the game but for me it's the same.

“English football is known around the world for its noble features.”

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson made a brief attempt to prevent Adomah scoring, although the winger was ultimately allowed to slide the ball into Kiko Casilla’s net.

Bielsa said: “Jansson didn't want to obey the indication I gave. That diminishes my authority and I don't know what the consequences are when you lose respect from a player.”

The 63-year-old, however, went onto describe his comment as an “ironic answer.”

Villa manager Smith revealed that he had asked Bielsa to allow Villa to level the score as tempers flared and received an apology from Klich after full-time.

“The first mistake is the referee should give a foul against Kodjia in the centre circle,” Smith said. “He doesn't.

“Everyone stops because Kodjia is down holding his calf. Tyler Roberts goes to put the ball out but puts it down the side instead. It's just not sportsmanlike at this level.

“I think common sense prevailed as did sportsmanship. Klich apologised to me as he came off the pitch. Things like that shouldn't happen.

“I suggested it (an unopposed goal) might be the right thing and he (Bielsa) agreed with me.”

The Villa boss said the club would appeal El Ghazi’s red card. “I'll be amazed if he does miss three games,” Smith said, “because I've watched the footage back and there's nothing to it.”