Dean Smith on what Aston Villa are expecting from Leeds United at Elland Road

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he is expecting a "tactical game" at Elland Road against Leeds United this weekend.

Villa make the trip to LS11 on Sunday lunchtime in fine form having set a club record of 10 straight victories which has seen them secure a play-off spot with two games to spare.

The Whites, though, have lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season which has left their automatic promotion hopes hanging by a thread after a damaging Easter weekend.

Leeds sit third three points behind Sheffield United with the Blades holding a far superior goal difference than Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Chris Wilder's team can all but secure their place in the Premier League with a victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.

Smith, who could meet United again should the play-offs be their fate, has revealed he is preparing his side for a tough test this weekend.

“It’ll be a very tactical game, I’ve played them a couple of times this season,” Smith said.

“They’re going for the automatic positions at the moment, so they’ll be going hell for leather, but we have to too because we want to maintain this run that we’re on, to continue it as best we can.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we’ll have a couple of days off and then build up for that game.”

Smith also confirmed that striker Tammy Abraham will miss the fixture: “He’s had a scan on his shoulder and it’s nothing major.

“The Leeds game will come too early but we’re hoping he will be back for Norwich.”