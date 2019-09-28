David Prutton: Lee Bowyer one of Whites' best ever midfielders but Leeds United have a more pressing concern

HEAD coach Marcelo Bielsa has quite rightly again addressed the fact that Leeds United are still missing far too many goalscoring chances.

Bielsa felt last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Derby County was the worst case yet of dominating a game but failing to take all three points and he has been very honest and open about it.

I am sure he is looking to solve the problem and the fact that he has addressed the problem means it is out there and the only way you stop talking about it is by taking those chances.

But that’s what it is all about, this is top level sport and the players are paid to score goals and to take these chances when they are in these positions.

And if Leeds have any aspirations of being a team that it is going to be promoted then games such as that are where titles can be won and lost.

They don’t want to be looking back in May if they have missed out by a very close margin or two points for example and looking back on these missed chances.

From a consistency point of view, I was looking back on some stats which shows that Leeds are limiting the opposition but creating a lot which in theory is ideal.

But to make the most of that you need to be scoring a lot too and it is quite obviously something that needs to be addressed.

Next up for Leeds is today’s Championship clash at a Charlton Athletic side managed by former Whites midfielder Lee Bowyer and I think Lee has done a fantastic job.

He is very understated with the way that he approaches the job and we have seen from a number of games that he is very low key.

He is not one for histrionics when it comes to the build up to games even though there is most definitely something on it but the job he has done has been a great one.

Charlton are another club where ownership has been an issue but the discussions about Charlton over the last season have been about how good they have been in getting back into this division after winning the League One play-offs.

They have got some good players, naturally some have left on the back of getting promoted and Lyle Taylor will be a big miss for them whilst he is out injured because I think he is a fantastic footballer.

He is a great leader of the line, a very confident player and he has taken to the Championship like a duck to water so I think if you are a Leeds fan you are quite happy that he is out and if you are a Charlton fan you are quite unhappy that he is unavailable.

Lee Bowyer has a big standing within Leeds and the team that he was part of with Jonathan Woodgate, Harry Kewell, Alan Smith and Jimmy Flloyd-Hasselbaink and all the rest of them, that was a team that I was fully aware of as a professional footballer and one that I had the pleasure to play against. They were extremely tough.

Lee got England recognition and he might have got more if he wasn’t in the generation that he was in.

England had some fantastically talented players in midfield but the player that you played against in Bowyer and the player that you watched on TV was the quintessential attacking midfielder.

His timing into the box was immaculate, his finishing was immaculate and then there was all of the energy that he showed and I think he was one of those players and he was one of those players that was probably lucky to be born as he was - nothing on him, very fit and having the energy to play in the Premier League as a real box to box midfielder.

He got from one end of the pitch to the other and made it look extremely straight-forward but that was because of his immense fitness levels and how much he worked at it.

Yes, there was a period of time when off the field activity drew the focus away from what he did on the pitch but he is right up there with the best Leeds midfielders and that is a very competitive field.

Leeds have had some extremely talented, consistent and excellent midfielders but I think he was very much in the top bracket of those.