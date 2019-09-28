Charlton 1 Leeds United 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Marcelo Bielsa's Whites fall to frustrating Addicks defeat

Leeds United fell to a second defeat of the Championship season as Charlton handed Marcelo Bielsa a 1-0 loss at The Valley.

Macauley Bonne handed the hosts the advantage from a corner in the first half with the Whites unable to break down the Addicks defence in the capital. Here's how we rated the players on a frustrating afternoon for Bielsa's men.

6 - Kept out the initial effort for the goal but couldn't get enough on it.

6 - Very good in the first half. Not as good in the second but still solid for the most part.

6 - Mopped up well when the ball went in behind. Not as good on the ball as he usually is.

7 - Tireless, did his level best to get Leeds up the pitch, got into dangerous areas and delivered crosses that no one took advantage of.

5 - His worst performance of the season. Didn't meet his own standards. Couldn't get to grips with Williams, on or off the ball. Struggle continued even after Williams departed.

6 - Sacrificed at half-time. Busy. Did supply one cross Bamford might have done better with. Unlucky to see a shot cleared off the line.

5 - Did very little to trouble the Charlton back line. Once or twice showed his ability to run with the ball, cutting into the middle. Out wide he just wasn't effective.

6 - Busy, willing, unproductive in the main. Always seemed to want more touches, but options in the area may not have invited a cross anyway.

6 - Showed his quick feet but he was quiet, for his 45 minutes on the pitch.