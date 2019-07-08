Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe

Championship transfer RECAP: Leeds defender having medical | Derby eye ex-Liverpool star | Nottingham Forest scout free agent | Burnley eye another Monday signing

With as little as five weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window - the rumour mill is beginning to spin faster.

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is having a medical ahead of a move to Brentford. (West London Sport)

1. Jansson at Brentford for medical

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is having a medical ahead of a move to Brentford. (West London Sport)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Derby County manager Phillip Cocu wants to make a big statement of intent by signing former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. (Star - in Turkey)
Derby County manager Phillip Cocu wants to make a big statement of intent by signing former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. (Star - in Turkey)
0
Buy a Photo
Wigan Athletic are on the verge of making their first transfer swoop of the summer - with Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall in for a medical. (Wigan Today)

3. Marshall in for Wigan medical

Wigan Athletic are on the verge of making their first transfer swoop of the summer - with Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall in for a medical. (Wigan Today)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Erik Pieters has ended his six-year association with Stoke City after joining Burnley. (Various)

4. Pieters heads for Burnley

Erik Pieters has ended his six-year association with Stoke City after joining Burnley. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4