Championship transfer RECAP: Leeds defender having medical | Derby eye ex-Liverpool star | Nottingham Forest scout free agent | Burnley eye another Monday signing With as little as five weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window - the rumour mill is beginning to spin faster. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier. 1. Jansson at Brentford for medical Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is having a medical ahead of a move to Brentford. (West London Sport) Getty Derby County manager Phillip Cocu wants to make a big statement of intent by signing former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel. (Star - in Turkey) 3. Marshall in for Wigan medical Wigan Athletic are on the verge of making their first transfer swoop of the summer - with Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall in for a medical. (Wigan Today) Getty 4. Pieters heads for Burnley Erik Pieters has ended his six-year association with Stoke City after joining Burnley. (Various) Getty