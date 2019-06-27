Championship rumours: Leeds United ‘very close’ to landing Barcelona starlet, Whites knock back Aston Villa enquiry, Frank Lampard eyes Derby County raid The cash is starting to be splashed in the summer transfer window, as sides up and down the country look to bolster their squads for the upcoming campaign. Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship... 1. Baggies reject fresh bid for stalwart defender West Bromwich Albion are understood to have rejected a bid from Watford for their key defender Craig Dawson, despite his contract heading into its final year. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Terriers prepare to sell top defender Huddersfield Town are believed to have informed their defender Mathias Jorgensen that he can leave this summer, following their relegation to the Championship. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Spurs continue summer spending spree Tottenham Hotspur are becoming increasingly confident of their chance of signing Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon this summer, in a deal believed to be worth 25m (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Championship duo chase Toffees youngster Middlesbrough are said to have joined the likes of Sheffield Wednesday in the race to loan Everton wing Josh Bowler on loan, who the Toffees paid over 4 million for in 2017. (Team Talk) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3