Championship rumours: Leeds United unwilling to sanction £34m duo deal, Whites ready wonderkid winger bid, Middlesbrough eye Swiss sensation The 2019/20 season is rapidly approaching, and clubs up and down the country are starting to strengthen their sides in anticipation. Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship… 1. Villa face competition for England stopper Aston Villa are in pole position to land Stoke City Jack Butland for 23 million, but could face stiff competition from Bournemouth. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Derby look to cling on to Frank Lampard with new deal Derby County will battle to keep Frank Lampard at the club, despite Chelsea preparing to offer him Maurizio Sarri's recently vacated position. (The Guardian) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Stoke City identify Barnsley defender as backup option Stoke City could turn their attention to Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay, if they miss out on Evertons Matty Pennington. (Stoke Sentinel) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Woodgate eyes Middlesbrough first signing Middlesbrough are said to be after Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, as new boss Jonathan Woodgate looks to make changes to his squad. (The 72) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4